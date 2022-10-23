MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A local restaurant is giving back to those who are interested in serving their community.

Ironhorse restaurant in Minot is hosting a free will donation where the proceeds will go to the Minot Police Cadets.

The Police Cadets are a non-profit organization founded and managed by active and retired law enforcement officers.

Cadets learn skills related to the law enforcement careers while also developing leadership and teamwork skills.

This program accepts cadets ages 14 to 21, for those who are interested in careers like criminal justice and law enforcement.

“I like being able to share my knowledge of the job and create that connection between the community and answering whatever questions they might have about that,” said Minot Police Cadets Mentor, Sgt. Jared Foley.

The fundraiser started Friday and will end at 8 p.m. ton Saturday.