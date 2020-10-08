Is it North Dakota law to report a deer crash to the police?

On average more than 2,000 wild animal crashes are reported in the state every year, according to the North Dakota Department of Public Safety.

But what are you supposed to do if you’re the unlucky one that happens to hit one? The Ward County Sheriff says that hitting a deer is a non-reportable accident. He says you are not required to contact law enforcement but if you are injured or need assistance you can. The only time you should call is if another car is involved.

“If you try to avoid a deer and strike another vehicle and if two vehicles are involved then it becomes a reportable accident,” said Sheriff Bob Roed.

According to a new State Farm study, most animal-related crashes in the U.S. occur from October to December. While most are with deer, many other animals followed closely like dogs, cats and farm animals.

