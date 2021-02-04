Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Is Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine effective enough for approval? Likely so.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Johnson & Johnson, maker of a single-dose coronavirus vaccine, is expected to get emergency use authorization from the FDA any day now.

In the company’s latest announcement, we learned the shot has a 72% efficacy rate.

Months ago, North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne told KX News that 70% would be ideal, but now that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines blew past expectations with rates above 90%, is Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine effective enough to be authorized?

Dr. Wynne says it depends on the definition of efficacy.

In the U.S. the vaccine is 72% effective at preventing moderate to severe infection, and 85% effective overall in preventing severe disease. It also showed complete protection against COVID-19 related hospitalizations and death.

“I would not worry about a simple efficacy definition if it means you’ve prevented any disease,” Dr. Wynne said.

“I mean, you know, I’m very happy. If I get a runny nose, but I don’t get really ill. I think most of us will call that a win.”

Dr. Wynne says prevention against severe disease is what we should be watching for.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Oil Resolution

Speed Limit Increase

Weed Ramifications

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Inspiration 4 Civilian Space Mission

Thursday, February 4th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Low Income Housing

Daylight Saving Bill

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/4

Covid Weddings

BPS Paw Art

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Go Red

Covid-19 treatment option encouraged for high-risk individuals

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Winter Activities

Cold temps settle in for the long haul

NDC FEB 4

UMary Hockey

Minot State Signing Day

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News