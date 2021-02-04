Is Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine effective enough for approval? Likely so.

Johnson & Johnson, maker of a single-dose coronavirus vaccine, is expected to get emergency use authorization from the FDA any day now.

In the company’s latest announcement, we learned the shot has a 72% efficacy rate.

Months ago, North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne told KX News that 70% would be ideal, but now that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines blew past expectations with rates above 90%, is Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine effective enough to be authorized?

Dr. Wynne says it depends on the definition of efficacy.

In the U.S. the vaccine is 72% effective at preventing moderate to severe infection, and 85% effective overall in preventing severe disease. It also showed complete protection against COVID-19 related hospitalizations and death.

“I would not worry about a simple efficacy definition if it means you’ve prevented any disease,” Dr. Wynne said.

“I mean, you know, I’m very happy. If I get a runny nose, but I don’t get really ill. I think most of us will call that a win.”

Dr. Wynne says prevention against severe disease is what we should be watching for.