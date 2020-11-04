Is the election getting to you? You may be suffering from ‘election stress disorder’

If the election has stressed you out, you aren’t alone. Doctors are calling it

“election stress disorder”.

Plus, with the pandemic still on the minds of many, it can be a lot to deal with. Many are feeling the election blues — but there are ways to cope.

“I’m disappointed there is not as much stability left nationwide. I’m worried about voter fraud and corruption. It kind of weighs on you,” said Minot resident Wesley Depriest.

“It has been pretty stressful for me. The pandemic and everything,” added Kayley Walters.

For the past few months, tensions have increased surrounding the election. From TV ads, Twitter posts and even screaming matches at presidential debates. Walters says it has all been overwhelming.

She added, “I actually had to start doing some counseling sessions with everything that is going on.”

For many voters, they say their emotions surrounding the election actually depend more on who loses than who wins and the societal consequences that could follow.

“They may even have generational affiliations with a particular party so they may feel a deep investment in the affiliation of the candidate who is running for office,” said Dr. Kristi Bitz, Psychology Program Director at the University of Mary.

And if that weren’t enough to deal with, the pandemic continues to get worse with a record-breaking number of cases here in the state.

Dr. Bitz added, “The uncertainty with the pandemic and the uncertainty with regard to the outcome of the election can be very hard for individuals to contend with.”

So how can you deal with it all? Mindfulness educator Heidi Woods says thinking about others can be the first step.

“I think that we are all being asked to meet this moment with our humanness and remember that we are the United States of America, that we are together in this,” added Woods.

Although some cities in the U.S. have prepared for unrest, voters here say life will go on.

“I’ll be very disappointed but I won’t riot, I won’t protest, I won’t destroy stuff,” added Depriest.

Woods says taking a break from social media can also be a big help in alleviating some of that stress.