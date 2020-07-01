Is the worst of the pandemic yet to come?

Live Now
The number of coronavirus infections worldwide topped 10 million this week. Even so, the World Health Organization warns, the worst is yet to come.

We asked North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne if he agrees with this grim outlook, in our weekly discussion.

He tells us, there’s no way to really know just yet.

Dr. Wynne says in North Dakota, we’re still in a good position as our daily positive case count leveled off weeks ago. And, although we’ve seen a small rise recently, Dr. Wynne says cases have not gone back up dramatically.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen. The World Health Organization doesn’t know, Anthony Fauci doesn’t know, and Josh Wynne doesn’t know,” he said. “What I do know is based on all of the evidence– is that if we become too complacent about this in North Dakota, we will really increase the risk and we will be very sorry we did.”

We also asked him if the Department of Health would consider reinstating a quarantine requirement for North Dakotans who travel to certain states that are reporting high case numbers.

Dr. Wynne said he isn’t sure if that’s on the table yet, but adds, it could become necessary once again because that’s how our first recorded case got here in the first place.

