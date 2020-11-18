Is there another toilet paper shortage? Some stores are running out

Coronavirus
As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the nation, some stores are noticing shortages of toilet paper again.

New restrictions are sending people back to the stores stocking up on supplies. Nationally, Walmart has reported they are having trouble keeping up with the demand at some of their stores, and some retailers are already even limiting how much shoppers can buy.

We spoke to the manager of Family Dollar in Minot to see if they are having the same experience.

“I have not seen an impact as far as toilet paper here,” said manager Steve Lane.

We also spoke to the managers of Walmart in Minot and Bismarck, and they told us they have not experienced a shortage at either location.

