Is this ornament yours?

A Bismarck woman went shopping like any ordinary day. She went to Journeys and purchased a backpack. To her surprise, something else was inside it besides the stuffing paper. An ornament with the names of a family was in one of the pockets.

Now she is on the hunt to find the family this little trinket belongs to.

Her recent Facebook post says, “I’m thinking someone returned this backpack and forgot their Christmas ornament was in the pocket. If you want to share this, maybe we can find the family that this belongs to. It’d be cool to mail it back to them.”

Valerie, Sean, Noah, Kason, Lander, and Ashley…. someone found your 2019 personalized Christmas ornament and would love to give it back.

If anyone knows who this may belong to email us at NDFirst@kxnet.com