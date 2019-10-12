Is Your Home Winter Proof?

MINOT — If you haven’t already… It’s time to begin preparing your home for winter.

With early snowfall this year, emergency planners said to prepare now for a long, cold winter.

Stuffing your doors and windows, keeping your thermostats at a certain level to prevent freezing pipes and also purchasing a carbon monoxide alarm if you’re using gas appliances to heat your home could all be helpful in keeping you safe.

Jennifer Wiecthman of the Emergency Management team in Minot said staying warm is the biggest issue.

“Some of the cold out, especially as these temperatures drop more into the negatives it’s going to be a lot more important. This particular storm, we’re still in the positives, but it is inevitable winter coming,” said Wiecthman.

Emergency Management stressed preparing now for the future is always good.