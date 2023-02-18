NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota is getting greener, but the sun isn’t always shining on green energy. Especially, when we deal with Solar Power.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association — we don’t produce much solar power at all. Maybe enough for 150 homes.

That’s one of the lowest among all 50 states.

But if you want power for your home, there are incentives.

Like many states, North Dakota offers a property tax exemption for solar. That means you will not see an increase in property taxes, even if your home assessment goes up.

North Dakota homeowners can also receive the federal investment tax credit, which covers 30% of installed system costs, which can save you thousands.

But will our state see solar panel farms, like we see with wind turbines?

Maybe!

According to the Department of Energy, solar panels can survive the cold and generate power, even on cloudy days.

But they have to be clear.

So, we need to clear snow and dust off them if they get covered.