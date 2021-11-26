‘It improves the community,’ says local business owner ahead of Small Business Saturday

Since 2010, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been known as Small Business Saturday- the day when people are encouraged to shop small and keep it local.

“Shopping local just gives back to that business owner and it improves the community,” said Kristie Schwan.

Kristie Schwan co-owns Mainstream Boutique in Minot and is participating in Small Business Saturday. She will have doorbusters and gifts.

John MacMartin, the President and CEO of the Minot Chamber of Commerce, says small businesses are the backbone of the community.



“When you need an item, a big box store isn’t always necessarily gonna have it, but if you’ve got a favorite local store, they’re probably going to have it,” said MacMartin. “You know, whether it’s a unique kitchen gadget, or a special book, or you know, a unique coffee.”

The Interim Director of the Downtown Minot Business and Professional Association agrees small businesses are essential to the area.



“Small, local businesses are really the heart of our community,” said Josh Wolsky. “These folks are sponsors of t-ball teams. They roll out the welcome mat for Halloween events, and Easter events, and summer events.”

Schwan says that her business gets a lot of love from the community, year-round.



“Minot and the surrounding areas absolutely love us,” said Schwan. “They support us in any way they can.”

Wolsky says Small Business Saturday is not only the perfect day to give back, it’s also a great way to jump into the holidays.



“A really important day for small local businesses,” said Wolsky. “An important day for retail, but also, you know, the festivity around the holiday weekend and the kickoff of the holiday season is really what this is all about.”

Small Business Saturday is a nationwide event, with people all over expected to shop local.