Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

‘It just shows me the North Dakota fortitude’: More than 800 wreaths placed on veterans’ grave markers in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Volunteers found a way to make this year’s Wreaths Across America special, even in an unusual year.

Friday morning, more than 800 wreaths were delivered to the Rosehill Memorial Cemetary in Minot and more than a few dozen volunteers pitched in to place wreaths on veterans’ grave markers.

One organizer says with the traditional Wreaths Across America ceremony being canceled, he didn’t expect such a great turnout of people wanting to still help.

“It actually surprised me. People were willing to do more than their share even in the cold, during COVID. It just shows me the North Dakota fortitude and the attitude of the people in North Dakota and Minot,” Jeremy Skalicky said.

The placing of the wreaths will act as this year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony and can be viewed virtually on Facebook in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, December 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Renee Cooper

Saul's, 10 North Main

Kirkwood Mall

COVID in Prisons

Holiday Heart Attacks

Teacher of the Year

Closet 127

Colder this afternoon and weekend rain/snow chances

Toys for Tots

NDC DEC 18

High School Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Need for Nurses

Barriers to Justice

Another Shipment

Thursday, December 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Virtual Blood Drive

Boxing meals

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories