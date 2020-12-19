‘It just shows me the North Dakota fortitude’: More than 800 wreaths placed on veterans’ grave markers in Minot

Volunteers found a way to make this year’s Wreaths Across America special, even in an unusual year.

Friday morning, more than 800 wreaths were delivered to the Rosehill Memorial Cemetary in Minot and more than a few dozen volunteers pitched in to place wreaths on veterans’ grave markers.

One organizer says with the traditional Wreaths Across America ceremony being canceled, he didn’t expect such a great turnout of people wanting to still help.

“It actually surprised me. People were willing to do more than their share even in the cold, during COVID. It just shows me the North Dakota fortitude and the attitude of the people in North Dakota and Minot,” Jeremy Skalicky said.

The placing of the wreaths will act as this year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony and can be viewed virtually on Facebook in the coming days.