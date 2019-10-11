It may look calm in town, but outside Bismarck is another story

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has been posting photos to its Facebook page showing just how bad it is on I-94 immediately east of Bismarck.

While, in town, things seem calm and, at times, clear, the story changes dramatically once you leave town and head east.

One photo shows a semi lying on its side in the median just 15 miles east of Bismarck.

Another image shows an ominously darker sky as strings of snow blow across the highway.

A third image near the I-94 Steele exit shows even more deteriorated conditions.

The city offers all kinds of structures that help block or redirect the wind and snow in town.

On the Interstate, there’s nothing between you and high winds and whipping snow on an ice-covered roadway.

Not that you can go anywhere on I-94 at the moment — the Interstate has been closed from Bismarck east to at least Valley City.

Also, portions of I-29 and US Highway 2 have been closed.

Be sure to download the KX Storm Team app for the latest weather information.