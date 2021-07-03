Fireworks sales down due to city and county restrictions

It should be one of the busiest times for fireworks sales with independence day one day away.

Cities and counties in North Dakota have banned personal use of fireworks. One store owner says his sales are down some 60 percent.



J&J Fireworks in Bismarck is losing customers this year because of fireworks restrictions meant to prevent fires as much of the state experiences drought.



Owner Jerry Keller says he’s fortunate that customers have been coming from states without restrictions, some as far as Minnesota, Montana, and even Florida.



Customers living in areas without restrictions locally have also bought supplies.



“It’s actually better than we expected, but it could be a whole lot better. I would say we are at 40% of what we should be and we’re happy with that,” said Jerry Keller, owner.

