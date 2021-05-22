“It was just a great incline on my mental health”: Williston 10-year-old gets surprise birthday party by complete strangers

A Williston girl’s 10th birthday will be one to remember after receiving what may have been the surprise of a lifetime.

“As a first-time parent, you know, probably a little bit of everything. Nervous, excited, scared,” Sarah Wheeler describes having her first daughter.

On May 23rd, 2011, Wheeler gave birth to her one and only, Amanda.

“Actually being able to hold her, hold her in my arms, she was healthy. She was still 4-weeks early, but she was healthy. She’s an amazing blessing,” Sarah said.

A blessing she says she’d do anything for.

“We would go to the ends of the earth for her,” she said.

That means keeping up with the traditions of birthdays — and planning a party for her 10th birthday this year was no different.

“We decided we were going to do the bowling alley thing, that’s what she wanted to do. So, we got a big cake, party favors,” Sarah said.

And they rallied the troops.

“We ended up inviting most of her classmates and a few neighborhood friends. I think we got close to 18 cards,” she said.

But on May 16th, the day of Amanda’s party, only one person showed.

“So we got up in there, got set up, got going, got bowling. Within 20 minutes. We still only had the one child,” Sarah said.

Devastated, is the word Sarah says described hers and Amanda’s emotions.

“I…felt bad for her. So, I just out of frustration posted it on social media,” Sarah said.

Her post on Facebook explained the situation and simply asked if anyone would be willing to come and celebrate with Amanda.

The response she received left her speechless.

“I mean we were inundated. I mean I was getting texts and phone calls through messenger and people just started showing up,” she said.

Nearly 50 people from in and around the Williston community came to share the day with Amanda making her feel special.

“It was just a great incline on my mental health because that was just amazing. I mean so many people were there. It was awesome. I felt amazing,” 10-year-old Amanda Wheeler said.

“The community coming together it was just the most awesome and wonderful thing,” Sarah said.

It was a memory neither of them will ever forget.

“You felt loved, huh?” Sarah asked.

“yes, I did,” Amanda replied.

“I don’t think we can top this birthday ever. I mean, how do you, you know,” Sarah explained.

Sarah says the whole family is extremely grateful and wants to give a huge thank you again to everyone who was in attendance.