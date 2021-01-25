“It was very special”: Minot firefighters aid in delivery of baby

Trained, maintained, and ready, those are the three words written on the side of Minot firetrucks.

And those three words are what motivated firefighters on their first call of the day on January 9, when a report of female who had just given birth came in.

Captain Casey Meadows says when the crew arrived on the scene at a Minot motel, they found both mom and baby doing well.

In December, the crew was trained through simulations for scenarios like this one, and Meadows says it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“How it’s supposed to go nice natural everything and then some of the complications that we could see and how we approach that and how we counteract those complications to make sure that our patients are okay and everything goes well,” Meadows said.

Meadows has been on three child birth calls in his six and half years with the department.

He says most of the time the crew heads to situations where someone is having their worst day, so being on a call like this is special.

“My favorite thing about these calls is when we get to inform dispatch when we’re leaving the scene that we have two patients transported and that’s always just kind of a cool experience of saying ‘Yeah we were showing up for one and we have two’ and everything went like it was supposed to,” Meadows said.

The obstetrics training was completed by the firefighters was through the Department of Health’s Division of Emergency Medical Systems.