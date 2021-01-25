“It was very special”: Minot firefighters aid in delivery of baby

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trained, maintained, and ready, those are the three words written on the side of Minot firetrucks.

And those three words are what motivated firefighters on their first call of the day on January 9, when a report of female who had just given birth came in.

Captain Casey Meadows says when the crew arrived on the scene at a Minot motel, they found both mom and baby doing well.

In December, the crew was trained through simulations for scenarios like this one, and Meadows says it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“How it’s supposed to go nice natural everything and then some of the complications that we could see and how we approach that and how we counteract those complications to make sure that our patients are okay and everything goes well,” Meadows said.

Meadows has been on three child birth calls in his six and half years with the department.

He says most of the time the crew heads to situations where someone is having their worst day, so being on a call like this is special.

“My favorite thing about these calls is when we get to inform dispatch when we’re leaving the scene that we have two patients transported and that’s always just kind of a cool experience of saying ‘Yeah we were showing up for one and we have two’ and everything went like it was supposed to,” Meadows said.

The obstetrics training was completed by the firefighters was through the Department of Health’s Division of Emergency Medical Systems.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/25

NDC JAN 25

Monday, January 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Jesse White

ND National Guard Returns

Plays of the Week

Emergency car kit

Car seats & coats

Minot Park improvements

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

College basketball

WDA Hockey

Mike Dandrea's Full Forecast 1/23/2021

FNF pt 2

FNF Pt 1

Ohio family grateful for pardon from President Trump

vaccine mixing

Covid & Heart

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News