‘It will be an emotional day for us’: Bismarck’s Super Slide Amusement Park up for sale

A local amusement just put a for sale sign on its gates.

Super Slide Amusement Park in Bismarck is looking for new ownership. The beloved park has been around since the late ’60s and gets between 200-225,000 visitors each summer.

One family has been operating it for more than 20 years.

Co-owner Richard Fleckenstein says he’s retiring and wants to see the park go into the right hands.

“It been kind of a conversation of ours for three or four years. It’s just timing is good. It will be an emotional day for us. My brother has actually been down at this park a lot longer than I have. He worked for the previous owners. He’s been here 37, 38 years,” Fleckenstein.

The park is listed at $955,000.

Fleckenstein expects the property to be sold within the next year and hopes the new owners will continue to grow the park.