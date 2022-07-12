NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — A few major companies are developing ways to quickly deliver items to consumers using drones.

But what about using them to deliver medicine?

On Tuesday, there was a demonstration behind the Diabetes Center in New Town to show how drones can be used to deliver medicine quickly and efficiently.

“Usually when a person needs the medication, they need it now. And finding someone who can take it to the location and that’s another two and half hours delay. So it makes it very feasible, the world I’m looking for is, very attractive for us to shorten that time,” said Dr. Anita Martin, the chief medical officer, Elbowoods Memorial Health Center.

The drone was operated by members of the company Volansi.

Volansi manufactures and provides services using specialized drones that can take off and land vertically.

“Adverse conditions can create havoc with standard logistics when roads get shut down when snow becomes a problem and people need critical items very quickly. So drones allow us to perform what could be a multiple-hour trip via truck, we can do it in a matter of minutes. And that can honestly be the difference between life and death and someone suffering from severe illness,” said Marc Sallaberry, the director of customer success at Volansi.

Community members watched from inside the center as the drone took off, did laps and landed, all while carrying medicine that was unharmed during the process.

“What we’re trying to do is create solutions for very hard problems. And this is a problem that still exists in communities like this today. And we do see a future where our aircraft can provide solutions and help people in areas of need,” said Sallaberry.

And you may be wondering when a medical delivery service like this will be available, well, it could be sooner than you think.

“For everyone, it’s now ’cause you still think we need it now, but probably in the next five years,” said Dr. Martin.

Dr. Martin says she hopes the people who came out to watch the event learned that although the world and medicine are constantly changing and healthcare facilities are evolving as well.

The next drone demo will be on Wednesday in Twin Buttes in the grassy area south of the Community Center at 8:30 a.m.