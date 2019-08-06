It’s a Pool Party … for Pooches

The 5th Annual Pool Pooch Party, hosted by Bismarck Parks and Recreation District (BPRD) takes place Sunday, August 11th.

It’s an end of the season celebration and all furry family members are invited to take a dip!

It takes place from noon -2:00 p.m., at the Wachter Aquatic Complex, 205 Reno Ave in Bismarck.

Little dogs, weighing less than 30 pounds, will get to swim from noon – 1:00 p.m.

Larger dogs, weighing 30+ pounds swim 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Pool chemicals will be turned off beforehand so it will be safe for dogs.

Dog owners can only enter the pool to ankle or calf height. The waves at the Wachter Aquatic Complex will not be turned on for this event.

Everyone is encouraged to enter the gate on the east side of the pool.

This event is free, but donations are accepted and will go toward Century Bark Park improvements.

Please refer to the Pool Pooch Party Rules on the BPRD website, www.bisparks.org, and Facebook page.