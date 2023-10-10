MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Cadets from Magic City Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, had their first chance to control a Cessna 172 on October 7.

According to a news release, these flights are funded as part of the Civil Air Patrol’s Orientation flights for cadets who are 12-18.

Each cadet is allowed five flights in a powered aircraft and five in a glider while getting instruction from an experienced and qualified pilot.

Due to previous pilots moving and complications with weather, the flights on Saturday were the first of their kind in eight months.

“I’m glad to be able to help our cadets take the next step toward their aviation goals. I can tell they both were excited about actually getting to fly for themselves and I’m proud of the work they’ve put into studying aviation so far,” said Major Jeffrey Slocum, who was the pilot for most of the recent flights.

Basic maneuvers and aerospace fundamentals are taught on all Orientation Flights, and the many questions the students had were also answered.

The Magic City Composite Squadron made plans to make sure all new cadets would have their first chance for flight within 90 days of joining.

For more information, you can visit this website. Visitors are also welcome to attend normal meetings on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Avflight at 2400 N Broadway in Minot.