It’s Big Boy’s 65th Birthday

The second oldest restaurant in Bismarck celebrated a birthday today.

Big Boy turned 65. It’s a 1950s style restaurant that’s best known for its Pizza burgers served flying style.



The owner said he, himself, had been a customer since he was a kid, so

when the opportunity to buy the place came up, he couldn’t resist.

“The Big Boy is definitely a pillar of our community and so it’s very exciting to own it and to try to preserve it and keep it the way it was back in 1954,” said owner Chad Wachter.







Owner Chad Wachter with Mayor Steve Bakken, first in line for pizza burgers flying style to celebrate Big Boy’s 65th Birthday.

We asked our followers on Facebook what some of their favorites from Big Boy were and they said the Purple Cow, fries and gravy, and the hot-n-tot.