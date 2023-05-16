BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, neighbors in Bismarck and Mandan are throwing out their unwanted goods.

Cleanup week is happening right now. That means people can pile most of their goods on the curb and have them hauled away, even items that are too big for the garbage can.

The city has just a few rules when it comes to disposal — no dirt, rocks, hazardous chemicals, or construction material.

People in Bismarck have two more days to throw out their items. The city wants it on the curb by 6 a.m. on your scheduled trash day. Solid waste superintendent Toby Sheldon is asking neighbors to be prepared.

“We won’t pick up hazardous material, liquids, and we prefer if you guys would bag and bundle your stuff and box it, and separate your electronics from your metal, so we have different vehicles come around, recycling, that we don’t make a mess,” said Solid Waste Superintendent, Toby Sheldon.

The city says last year, they took 166 tons of trash to the landfill, and they recycled 32 tons worth of appliances and metal.