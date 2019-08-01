It’s Crazy Days downtown for local businesses

Crazy Days is back for a third year, running Thursday and Friday, August 1 and 2.

It’s a fun-filled time of supporting local businesses, featuring two days of “Crazy” deals and specials at about a dozen downtown shops.

In conjunction with Crazy Days, Beer & Boutiques will take place Thursday evening, August 1, from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm. This is a fundraising event for the Downtowners and Bismarck Cancer Center.

You can get tickets here.

Participating Businesses:

Down Home General Store

Red Wing Shoes

LOT 2029

Anima Cucina

The Craftcade

Blarney Stone

Mention this deal to receive discount-$3 off entrees. Happy Hour All Day

Blarney Stone Pub- Bismarck

Free jello shot with any purchase using promo code crazy days. *1 per guest **while supplies last

Boutique 23

All clearance $5, $10, $15, & $20 *all clearance is final sale

Complimentary Coffee & Snacks Also we will be doing a $23 Gift Card GIVEAWAY

Down Home General Store

50% off ALL Dried Flowers 35% off Outside Fountains & Planters 35% off BBQ utensils 25% off Aprons 20% off Benches Clearance clothing in DallasLee Boutique is another 10% off

As always, a sample of locally roasted coffee is served!

Fleck’s Furniture & Appliances

15% Off all in-stock outdoor furniture

Kept

Select merchandise (clothing, shoes, accessories) 50% off!

LOT 2029 Bismarck

Select merchandise 50% off!

Lula B. Boutique

20-50% Off Select Items

Complimentary Snacks

Magi-Touch Carpet One

In-stock ready to install flooring at reduced prices!

Complimentary refreshments

Proximal 50-Downtown

10% off 1, 15% off 2 and 20% off 3+ all Merchandise items (excludes memberships and services) & $100 Pulse Punch Cards.

Enter to win a private Pulse class for you and 19 of your favorite people!

Radisson Hotel Bismarck

$69.00 Room night certificates good until the end of the year for a standard room

We will have complimentary coffee in the lobby and a chance to register for a complimentary room night, breakfast and drinks for two.

RedWingShoes

Up to 30% off both men’s and women’s Vasque trail hiking and running shoes. Up to 70% off both men’s and women’s Red Wing work shoes and boots.

Root beer floats from 11–1 and 4-7 on both Thursday and Friday. Free will offering will be donated to Ministry on the Margins.

The CraftCade

Free $5 beer card for our self pour beer wall with purchase of any pizza!

Thursday night trivia starts at 7 pm.

*All deals, specials, etc. good only on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2 unless otherwise specified.