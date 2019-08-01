It’s Crazy Days downtown for local businesses

Crazy Days is back for a third year, running Thursday and Friday, August 1 and 2.
It’s a fun-filled time of supporting local businesses, featuring two days of “Crazy” deals and specials at about a dozen downtown shops.
In conjunction with Crazy Days, Beer & Boutiques will take place Thursday evening, August 1, from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm. This is a fundraising event for the Downtowners and Bismarck Cancer Center.
You can get tickets here.
Participating Businesses:
Anima Cucina
Mention this deal to receive discount-$3 off entrees. Happy Hour All Day
Blarney Stone Pub- Bismarck
Free jello shot with any purchase using promo code crazy days. *1 per guest **while supplies last
Boutique 23
All clearance $5, $10, $15, & $20 *all clearance is final sale
Complimentary Coffee & Snacks Also we will be doing a $23 Gift Card GIVEAWAY
Down Home General Store
50% off ALL Dried Flowers 35% off Outside Fountains & Planters 35% off BBQ utensils 25% off Aprons 20% off Benches Clearance clothing in DallasLee Boutique is another 10% off
As always, a sample of locally roasted coffee is served!
Fleck’s Furniture & Appliances
15% Off all in-stock outdoor furniture
Kept
Select merchandise (clothing, shoes, accessories) 50% off!
LOT 2029 Bismarck
Select merchandise 50% off!
Lula B. Boutique
20-50% Off Select Items
Complimentary Snacks
Magi-Touch Carpet One
In-stock ready to install flooring at reduced prices!
Complimentary refreshments
Proximal 50-Downtown
10% off 1, 15% off 2 and 20% off 3+ all Merchandise items (excludes memberships and services) & $100 Pulse Punch Cards.
Enter to win a private Pulse class for you and 19 of your favorite people!
Radisson Hotel Bismarck
$69.00 Room night certificates good until the end of the year for a standard room
We will have complimentary coffee in the lobby and a chance to register for a complimentary room night, breakfast and drinks for two.
RedWingShoes
Up to 30% off both men’s and women’s Vasque trail hiking and running shoes. Up to 70% off both men’s and women’s Red Wing work shoes and boots.
Root beer floats from 11–1 and 4-7 on both Thursday and Friday. Free will offering will be donated to Ministry on the Margins.
The CraftCade
Free $5 beer card for our self pour beer wall with purchase of any pizza!
Thursday night trivia starts at 7 pm.
*All deals, specials, etc. good only on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2 unless otherwise specified.