MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — In the middle of summer, people are staying busy in the yard. And that also means a few trips back and forth to get rid of that yard waste.

Right now, Mandan offers grass collection sites from spring to fall.

Brian Dirk with the City of Mandan says you should only dump grass, leaves, and garden waste into the bins.

And don’t put plastic bags in the bins. The grass clippings will be used as a topping for the landfill. This saves taxpayers money by using unwanted yard waste instead of buying topsoil dirt.

“When we get a clean load at the grass site we haul it to the landfill and there we compost it and then once it’s composted we stockpile it and then we use it for top cover once our landfill is full we use that for the final cover,” said Dirk.

Other cities around North Dakota have specific rules for grass clippings and branches.

Mandan has five grass collection sites. Only one of the sites will accept branches that are no thicker than four inches.