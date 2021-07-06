North Dakota Safety Council reminds swimmers of important safety measures

It’s important to exercise safety measures before getting your feet wet.

John Woutat with the North Dakota Safety Council says drownings can happen when least expected — and can even be silent.

This is why he says it is important to keep a close watch on children because they are most vulnerable to water, especially if they don’t know how to swim.

Woutat also says prepping for emergencies and wearing life jackets can prevent a catastrophe.

“It’s going to be a lot of thrashing and yelling. It does not always happen that way. Particularly that person gets water into their airway. That initial insertion of water takes away their ability to speak. It takes away their ability to holler out,” said Woutat.

Woutat also says the risk for drownings in North Dakota is all year long, especially in the winter months for ice fishermen and hunters.