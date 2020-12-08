Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
'It's kind of gotten a little bit overwhelming': Kidder County Ambulance Service pushing forward

Ambulance, paramedics and EMTs have been on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

KX learns how one rural ambulance service is pushing forward and doing their part.

It’s not just the big hospitals facing big problems. The Kidder County Ambulance Service takes care of a more rural part of the state, serving six communities — and they say it’s bad.

“Come fall time where we started to see this really big increase in calls, it’s kind of gotten a little bit overwhelming,” said Mona Thompson, EMS Director for Kidder County Ambulance.

During the last two weeks, they have seen an influx of calls and say it’s beginning to take a mental and physical toll on their staff.

“The one thing I did tell them, just a few days ago, if they become overwhelmed, they just need to let me know and I’ll take them off of the call shift. We’ll have someone else cover their shift because I’m beginning to see that,” said Thompson.

The ambulance service is also responding to more calls that aren’t COVID related.

“They’ll put off their medical condition or putting off getting help in a timely fashion. So some of these patients are much more sick than what I’ve seen in the past. And unfortunately, I’ve seen also an increase in the death rate amongst our community members. That is really taking its toll,” said Thompson.

Staff has been running non-stop responding to calls and some calls can take up to four hours before they’re done.

“Usually we’ll, in most out cases, we will go to Bismarck to transport our patients. But they’ve been at max capacity on a couple of different occasions so we had to take patients to Fargo and Jamestown too,” said Thompson.

Thompson says she has also responded to plenty of COVID-19 calls that are young adults suffering with serious symptoms.

