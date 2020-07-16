‘It’s Magic in Minot’ new brand announced

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

‘It’s Magic in Minot’ is the city’s brand new slogan.

The goal of the slogan is to show not only North Dakotans, but people living in other places, what makes Minot so magical, and why they should spend some time there.

In recent years, Visit Minot, Minot Area Chamber of Commerce and the Minot Area Development Corporation partnered with other local groups to form the new branding project.

But now, there are ways you can get involved and share your Minot magic.

One example is by taking photos in front of the mural downtown at J.B. Warehouse.

“It focuses on all the good, all the magic that is happening here and it’s a great opportunity to get involved for all the community members to say, ‘I want to show this off. How can I be part of it?’ It came together wonderfully,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, executive director of Visit Minot.

Click here to take the ‘It’s Magic in Minot’ challenge. You could even win some Minot Chamber Bucks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday, July 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Crisis Hotline

Magical Minot

Road to Recovery: Chelsea Luger

Aluminum Can Shortage

Parks and Rec Month

SSN Scams

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/16 SUPERSIZED

Green storm clouds and other hail facts

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/16

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny, hot & dry

NDC JULY 16

Golf Talk 7-15

Baseball 7-15

Donating Hair

Sandemic Volleyball

Behavioral Health Calls

Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate

New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss