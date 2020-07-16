‘It’s Magic in Minot’ new brand announced

‘It’s Magic in Minot’ is the city’s brand new slogan.

The goal of the slogan is to show not only North Dakotans, but people living in other places, what makes Minot so magical, and why they should spend some time there.

In recent years, Visit Minot, Minot Area Chamber of Commerce and the Minot Area Development Corporation partnered with other local groups to form the new branding project.

But now, there are ways you can get involved and share your Minot magic.

One example is by taking photos in front of the mural downtown at J.B. Warehouse.

“It focuses on all the good, all the magic that is happening here and it’s a great opportunity to get involved for all the community members to say, ‘I want to show this off. How can I be part of it?’ It came together wonderfully,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, executive director of Visit Minot.

Click here to take the ‘It’s Magic in Minot’ challenge. You could even win some Minot Chamber Bucks.