The Maple Sugaring Days event will celebrate syrup season by showing locals every part of the maple syrup creation process.

The tradition of tapping trees is said to date back centuries within Indigenous communities.

As the sweet treat’s equipment has modernized through the years, the process still stays the same. The syrup conditions must be just right to get sap from a tree to the kitchen table.

“You can go back to that period and look at what the Native Americans were doing along the Missouri River. And then outside that, people are, I hear often times now that we’ve been tapping trees here at For Stevenson, and it’s gotten out into the media, get stories and calls from people saying, you know, my uncle did that all these years up in Bottineau, and I’ve got family that does that out in Grand Forks. And so it’s kind of fun to hear about these people who have been doing it for these years,” said Park Manager Chad Trautman.

After identifying a maple tree and drilling a tap, a spout is inserted to direct the sap into a container. It’s then boiled until all that’s left is pure maple syrup.

It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup.

The majority of the production comes from Eastern parts of the U.S. But we’re told North Dakota still enjoys its authentic local syrup creations and people look forward to this event every year.

“Maple Sugaring Days, which is this Saturday, it’s just a great experience to share all of those things that we’ve been doing and seeing that excitement in people’s eyes,” said Trautman.

The day will feature activities for the entire family. Before “sweet talks” with park staff about the history of the tapping process, there will be a pancake breakfast with, you guessed it, locally made syrups.

Sugar snow and maple cotton candy can be enjoyed while given a tour of the taps on horse-drawn wagon rides.