It’s National Rail Safety Week in the U.S.

People die every year on railroad tracks.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, in 2014 there were more than 11,000 train accidents at crossings.

There were 804 fatalities and thousands of injuries over the course of that year as well.

Federal statistics show that one person or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours in the U.S. All week long, Operation Lifesaver has been educating people so it won’t happen to them.

“It’s National Rail Safety Week. The whole rail industry is trying to bring awareness to the dangers around railroad tracks,” said Canadian Police Service Special Agent Ben Dahl.

Dahl was at Burlington-Des Lacs school today to talk to students about rail safety.

“They’re not drivers so were going to be focusing on being safe around trains and the train tracks, and really touching base on trespass laws,” said Ben.

The principal of the school says this initiative fits right in, in Burlington, where a train track runs in front of the school.

Some students have no choice but to cross it.

“We provide bus services to the houses that live right across the tracks but those kids get picked up a little but before 8, so if they happen to miss the bus, they’re just walking across the tracks,” Burlington-Des Lacs Elementary School Principal Sue Kranz.

She said she wants to make sure that her “precious children” are safe on the tracks, every time, every day.

“It’s always the stop, look and listen, and just to make sure because maybe the arms malfunctioning or something. So just for extra safety, make sure you stop look and listen,” said Kranz.

Officials also say to be especially mindful of train tracks, that do not use horns.