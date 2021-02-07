“It’s not everyday that we get to do this”: crew of Minot B-52 ready for Big Game flyover

“I was excited it’s not everyday that we get to do this,” Capt. Colter Huyler of the 23rd Bomb Squadron said.

Captain Huyler and his crew are no strangers to daily flights around the globe, but were excited to learn they’d be doing the flyover during the Big Game.

“Everyone’s excited to this flight my crew especially but we get tasked with high profile missions a lot so we’re very used to the attention and the visibility from across the world,” Huyler said.

And although Huyler says he has done some low level-flying over his 10 year career, it’s a historical first time event for each of the three bomber crews.

“All three bombers have flown together in the past I think it will be the first time that all three have done a flyover over a major sporting event like this,” Huyler said.

The other aircrafts came from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, along with Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, and Huyler says although the event seems simple, it shows the training of airmen across the country.

“Show our allies and our potential adversaries that we can take off from Minot or three separate bases across the country and join up and be over a certain location at a time and place of our choosing,” Huyler said.

As for this mission, it is just more experience for the crew.

“Never been a part of a flyover like this with a dissimilar formation of aircraft it’ll definitely build on my previous experience and — it’s opening up new opportunities for our crew,” Huyler said.

The Air Force performs about 1,000 flyovers like the one seen tonight, per year.