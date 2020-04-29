It’s not only a good time to buy a home, but also to refinance

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, interest rates have dropped dramatically and that could mean good news for people who are looking to purchase a home.

But if you already have purchased a home before the pandemic, you might be in luck.

We spoke to one expert who says this is the perfect market for people looking to refinance their homes as well.

“Anybody that has a good solid job and knows that they are going to be living in their house for at least a couple more years or longer should definitely call a trusted lender right that can do a refinance for them,” said Travis Lang, VP of mortgage lending for Guaranteed Rate.

Lang says to also shop around with lenders, and do your research so that you’re getting the best possible rate.