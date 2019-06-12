It’s patio season in BisMan

Everywhere you can grab a bite to eat or drink outdoors

North Dakotans have had some beautiful weather recently and after a long winter, people are looking for more reasons to get out and soak up the rays as much as possible.

We’re putting North Dakota first and compiled this list of all the patios we could find in Bismarck and Mandan.

Charlene Bostyan and her sister are in town from Golva, ND. They are spending the day shopping and they stopped at Northside Market on State Street for a quick bite and sat on the patio.

“It’s a beautiful day and long waited for .. We are hoping for more weather like this,” said Bostyan.

We reached out to Facebook too and found out favorite outdoor patio destinations.

Laughing Sun Brewing

Their new expanded location is at 1023 E. Front Ave. in Bismarck. It’s a place where the community feels welcome. Here you will find walls that feature local artists and their state is open to local musicians, writers, and poets.

Caffe Aroma

Caffe Aroma, located in the heart of Downtown Bismarck on 4th and Broadway, serves fresh coffee, espresso, breakfast, and lunch. They also cater and host special events…

Fireflour Neapolitan Pizzeria & Craft Coffee Bar

Best known for their wood fired pizza, Dogwood coffee and craft beer. Located at 111 N 5th St in Bismarck.

Peacock Alley

It’s located in downtown Bismarck on 5th and Main. This is a staple patio in our community. People love it for the shade and the view.

Luft

Lüft is a year-round, fully-heated retractable rooftop patio and bar on the rooftop at 510 East Main Avenue.

Edwinton Brewing Company

This place serves Belgian beer with a frontier spirit located at 403 E Main Ave in Bismarck.

Los Lunas

Located at 108 N Mandan St in Bismarck, this patio has a ton of sun and a pergola/stage for live music.

Anima Cucina

Located on 5th and Main in downtown Bismarck, this new restaurant has a patio that welcomes pets and is known for its charcuterie boards.

Broadway Grill & Tavern

Located at 100 W Broadway Ave in Bismarck. People love flowers, music, and umbrellas.

JL Beers

People love the burgers here. The Humpty Dumpty and the Gyro burgers are my personal favorite. Located at 217 N 3rd St in Bismarck.

Toasted Frog

People rave about the Fried Pickles. Located at 124 N 4th St in downtown Bismarck.

Stonehome Brewing Company

Located at 1601 N 12th St. Suite 102 . Awesome pond and dog friendly!

We don’t want to leave out Mandan so here are some places you might find a garage door open or a patio outside:

Copper Dog Cafe

While it’s not quite open yet, Ellen Huber, Business Development & Communications Director for the City of Mandan said Copper Dog Cafe will have a garage door that opens for people to enjoy the nice weather.

The “newest breakfast spot in town”, Copper Dog Cafe is located at 218 W. Main St. They plan to serve waffles and coffee.

The Mandan Depot Bier Hall

German Bier Hall style restaurant located inside the iconic Mandan Depot at 401 West Main St.

Cappuccino On Collins

One of the area’s first coffee shops it quickly attracted regulars who came for specialty drinks, live music and socializing. Located at 105 Collins Ave in Mandan.

Dialectic Brewing Company

This is a Craft Brewery in Downtown Mandan. Located at 416 W Main StreetMandan Dialectic is a theory that resonated with the owners and their ideas surrounding the atmosphere of the brewery. They want to create an atmosphere that is conducive to conversation and positive interactions.

Now that you have an idea of the best patios in the area, have fun patio hopping and enjoy the nice weather while you can.