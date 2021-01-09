‘It’s something you’ll never forget’: Nonprofits help Granville teen experience the hunt of a lifetime

“I just kept hoping and hoping and I finally got him and I was really excited,” 14-year-old Wyatt Rollman said.

Rollman was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy at age 5, and in 2018 lost mobility in his legs which put him in a wheelchair. But it was around that time, he found his passion for hunting.

And because of the collaboration of six nonprofits, and a little under a year of planning, Wyatt got to go on his most memorable hunt yet this past October in Wyoming.

“We actually knew each other like in a circle ya know I’ve been doing Prairie Grit Hunts I had met Jeff cause he’d been working with Wyatt I knew the folks from Veteran’s Help Foundation Jeff knew the folks from Veteran’s Help Foundation somehow it all came together,” volunteer DJ Randolph said.

On the first day, Wyatt got “Handlebars”, a buck who had evaded hunters for three years, and everyone who was there agrees it was a memorable moment.

“You got nine people watching you shoot just to put a little extra pressure on him and it was one of the best hunts probably the best hunt I’d ever been on and I didn’t even take a gun,” Vice President of nonprofit On the Water Inc. Jeff Whillock said.

“That was a pretty amazing experience and as Jeff had said earlier there were nine adults out in the field and everyone was crying and shaking hands and congratulating each other it’s one of those things you’ll never forget,” Randolph said.

Wyatt says next on his hunting bucket list, a bear and a moose.