Jack Glasser apologizes for issues arising from abrupt closure of Glasser Images

Glasser Images owner Jack Glasser took to Facebook today to issue a lengthy apology to customers, employees and anyone else affected by the abrupt closure of his business October 7.

The shutdown left numerous weddings without a photographer or videographer and many subcontractors without jobs through Glasser.

Making matters worse, in the initial chaos following the shutdown, clients were told they wouldn’t get their deposits back for canceled bookings and there was confusion over whether people who had photos and videos already taken would get access to those products.

In his Facebook post Friday, Glasser began his post saying, “With the holidays upon us, and with several weeks to consider the upheaval and damage I have caused since I shut down Glasser Images, I wanted to take a moment to again apologize to the hundreds of people we have impacted and give an update on how I am trying to make this right.”

Glasser noted he had been running a photography and video service since he was 16. He blamed the COVID pandemic for quickly putting his company in the red.

“Having run a small business more than half of my life. I had previously always been able to figure out a way to make it work, regardless of how bleak things seemed. Unfortunately, this time, I couldn’t pull the company out of the red,” Glasser wrote. “I was ill-prepared for the instability facing Glasser Images when the pandemic hit, and I am sorry our closure became a source of pain for many hoping to recover joyous moments. I am working tirelessly to rectify the damage done.”

Glasser said he is working to ensure customers receive their photos and videos. “Unfortunately, this process takes time, and I am unable to give definitive dates on when this will be accomplished; I can only promise that I will get it done,” he added. “ShootProof is generously and meticulously working through the photography side of our challenges, and we are actively pursuing potential partners to help with our video backlog.”

Glasser’s abrupt closure, leaving clients out deposits for services never performed, drew the attention of the North Dakota Attorney General’s office.

Parrell Grossman, director of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection and Anti-Trust Division, said about 486 consumer complaints and 25 complaints from sub-contractors had been filed requesting restitution totaling $1.3 million.

Complaints came from 22 cities across the state.

Glasser acknowledged the involvement of the Attorney General’s office in his post.

Last week, I had an official meeting with North Dakota’s Attorney’s General Office,” he wrote. “I will continue to fully cooperate with their investigation and hope they will come to understand that my actions were not malicious, but rather the result of underestimating just how difficult a situation I put myself in over the last 18 months.”

Glasser closed his Facebook post with personal regret.

“While I am personally saddened that Glasser Images has closed, my true sorrow lies with two other groups: the employees and contractors who depended on this job to make their living, and the customers — the people I went into this business for in the first place — who are shouldering the real cost of this situation. All I can do now is promise to do my best to fix this situation and deliver on that pledge as quickly as I can.”