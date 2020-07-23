Jack Rabbit Road project on Turtle Mountain Reservation ahead of schedule

A major road project on the Turtle Mountain Reservation is getting done in half the time.

This 15-mile stretch, known as Jack Rabbit Road, connects Dunseith to Belcourt. Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure says the project is ahead of schedule because of CARES Act funds. Workers will be laying down new asphalt and widening the road.

“Part of it was prevention, prepare and recovery and the tribe itself put in $11 million back into the road system, to make that impact,” said Azure.

Azure says the the third and final phase will begin next spring.

