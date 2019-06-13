Jack Rabbit Road Reconstruction Project

A major road construction project is set to start on the Turtle Mountain Reservation in a few weeks.

Known as Jack Rabbit Road, the 15 mile long stretch connects Dunseith and Belcourt. The project comes after a Tiger Grant was secured by the Transportation Department. The construction includes new asphalt and road widening. Chairman Azure says this project is much needed for the community.

“We have hundreds of school buses, we have hundreds of ambulances, it’s an emergency route system and it was built in the mid 70’s. It was a concrete road that’s really a marvel of its time to last this long, but it’s long overdue for a total reconstruction.” says the chairman of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.

This is one of three phases for the road reconstruction. The total project is expected to be completed in 3 years.