James Leiman takes over as Commerce Commissioner

North Dakota has a new Commerce Commissioner.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced James Leiman will take the helm.

He’s been with the department for a few years as the Director of Economic Development and Finance.

He says in this new position, he wants to focus on growing the energy sector and help market the state as effectively as possible.

“Another priority area is traditional to grow into a more resilient and diversified economy so as we do have our ups and downs in agriculture and energy we have an ability to buffer those challenges,” Leiman said.

Leiman says he wants North Dakota to not just be somewhere to visit, but a place people want to live.