James Memorial Art Center in Williston in need of your artwork

Calling all local artists.

The James Memorial Art Center in Williston is in need of your work.

Throughout the next couple of weeks, the art center is asking that regional artists donate pieces of art for a chance to be auctioned off during the Sept. 19 annual Art Fest.

Money made from the auction will be used toward operating costs, restoration repairs and special art programming.

“We’re not accepting prints. We don’t mind any medium, it can be, I know we have some quilts that are coming in, we have paintings, we have drawings, we have crocheted items, we aren’t really picky on the medium because we find all art beautiful,” James Memorial Art Center Vice President of the Board of Directors Deana Novak said.

Artwork can be submitted during normal gallery hours.

Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday’s from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.