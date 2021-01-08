Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

James Memorial Art Center in Williston looking for mask-themed art from community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The James Memorial Art Center in Williston is looking to get a little creative.

Now until the end of the month, staff is asking the community of all ages to submit mask-themed art.

Pieces can be either 2D or 3D.

The only requirements are that it’s an object like a person, thing or an animal with a mask.

We spoke with one staff member who says their hope is to give the community something fun to do while acknowledging the pandemic.

“Our main goal is to just let off a little steam, have an outlet to maybe let off some thoughts on this whole pandemic and mask thing out in a safe and fun way,” Administrative Assistant Pam Elliott said.

Elliot says you can submit up to three pieces and those who win will receive a prize and their art will be displayed throughout February.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, January 8th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Margaret Brennan

Online Store

Mask Art

1A Vaccinations

Alert System

Mandan PD Women

Mema's Meats

Bowls To-Go

Stimulus Checks

Capitol Accessiblity

Idling Cars

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/8

Patchy fog and freezing drizzle today

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 8

NDC JAN 8

WDA Boy's Swimming

WDA Boy's Hockey

Class B Basketball

Wrestling

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories