James Memorial Art Center in Williston looking for mask-themed art from community

The James Memorial Art Center in Williston is looking to get a little creative.

Now until the end of the month, staff is asking the community of all ages to submit mask-themed art.

Pieces can be either 2D or 3D.

The only requirements are that it’s an object like a person, thing or an animal with a mask.

We spoke with one staff member who says their hope is to give the community something fun to do while acknowledging the pandemic.

“Our main goal is to just let off a little steam, have an outlet to maybe let off some thoughts on this whole pandemic and mask thing out in a safe and fun way,” Administrative Assistant Pam Elliott said.

Elliot says you can submit up to three pieces and those who win will receive a prize and their art will be displayed throughout February.