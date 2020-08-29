Jamestown artist paints mural for the community of Watford City

If you’re traveling through the downtown streets of Watford City, you might notice an unfamiliar face.

That’s Linda Roesch.

A Jamestown Artist who’s traveled across the state to dedicate the last few days to paint a mural on the side of the Door 204 Coffee Shop.

Roesch says her influence to create the mural simply came from a few locals’ efforts to bring a little more color and vibrancy to the community.

“It means so much to me to be able to come out and do something like this for a community like this. People drive by and they’re like “looks great” and I’ll have people stop by and talking to me while I’m working, and it’s just, it makes my heart feel so full to be able to do something like this that I know everybody’s going to be able to enjoy hopefully for years to come.” Jamestown Artist Linda Roesch said.

Roesch says the whole mural should take her about 10 days to complete and she’s willing to travel anywhere else to do the same for other communities.