FORBES, N.D. (KXNET) — One man has been seriously injured as the result of a crash 10 miles north of Forbes on Wednesday, May 3.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 1:00 p.m., the driver — a 22-year-old Jamestown man — was driving a Chevy Silverado east on Hwy 11 when the truck had a mechanical failure, failed to stay on the roadway, and entered the south ditch.

The man hit his head in the crash, and suffered serious (but non-life-threatening) injuries. He was brought to a hospital in Aberdeen, S.D., for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.