The Roosevelt Park Zoo announced today the passing of Jasira, the zoo’s female African lion. The 15-year-old was humanely euthanized in the company of her keepers on Friday, April 22 after the zoo decided that the kindest act was to put an end to her suffering as she had been dealing with a kidney disease.

Courtesy of Roosevelt Park Zoo Photos of Jasira provided by the Roosevelt Park Zoo

According to the zoo, due to the disease, Jasira had quit eating her diet and had lost her desire to eat.

The zoo thanked the Minot community for trying to assist by donating various meat items to try to find something that would entice her to start eating.

But with her condition worsening by the day, the difficult decision was made to peacefully end her life.

The zookeepers also allowed her male companion, Kiota, to enter her den space to see that she had passed.

Jasira was born on October 5, 2006, and in 2007 she and Kiota became the pride of the Roosevelt Park Zoo after the two of them moved there together.