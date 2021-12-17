Jeannette Myhre second-graders get Christmas surprise at school

Some second graders across the state got a special surprise at school Friday from Santa Claus.

Sanford Health teamed up with Bismarck Public Schools and several other local businesses to donate backpacks to students in need.

Fifty-five students at Jeannette Myhre Elementary School in Bismarck were met with an assembly at the end of the day.

They got to sing Christmas songs with Santa and Buddy the Elf and went home with a backpack filled with toys, a winter hat and gloves, a gift card to Dan’s supermarket for their parents and other goodies.

One second-grader shared her favorite part about the assembly, and all she wants for Christmas.

“That I get to spend time here and that I get to spend time with my family. And I don’t need any gifts, I just need my family by me,” Zoe Conant said.

The program this year is helping 400 total students at the state’s eight Title I schools, which serve low-income families.

Bismarck Public Schools Marketing and Communications Specialist Shannon Blomgren says the program has doubled over the past year, with 200 more students receiving a backpack.