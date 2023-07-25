MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The concerts during the State Fair are one of the main attractions throughout the week — and this year’s concerts have brought more people into the Grandstand compared to those in the past.

Many people want to know the number of attendees for concerts so far. According to State Fair leaders, they don’t receive official numbers until a week after the fair is over.

But what they did announce is that Jelly Roll had more than 18,000 people in attendance, selling out the grandstand — marking one of the NDSF’s biggest concerts to date.

“We have had such a wonderful fair, and the concerts have been absolutely incredible,” said North Dakota State Fair General Manager Renae Korslien. “This weekend, people were happy, we were all happy it went so well, and they were great shows. Eric Church put on a great show. Many people have complimented how wonderful. There still are show pass tickets for sale. There are Five Finger Death Punch tickets for sale. So make sure you buy your tickets soon.”

There are still four concerts left, and fair leaders say if you want tickets, you need to get them soon.

There are still three grandstand concerts to come this week: Joe Nicholas on Wednesday, Whiskey Meyers on Thursday, and Brad Paisley on Saturday.

Five Finger Death Punch Tickets are still available as well for their show on Friday — although these do not count as part of the show pass.