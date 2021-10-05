Jennifer Eckman takes over as Minot International Airport director

Minot International Airport has a new director and she says she’s eager to take the airport to a new level.

It’s Jennifer Eckman’s second day on the job, but she’s already hit the ground running.

Eckman is a North Dakotan native and takes over from Rick Feltner who retired over the summer.

She comes in at a time when air travel is bouncing back due to an ease in travel restrictions. Activities at the Minot International Airport have increased as compared to last year, although they continue to fall below pre-pandemic levels.

She said she is excited about what could be achieved.

“I have learned that they have an excellent staff here and they are more than willing to show me the ropes and help me with learning everything I need to know about the airport. I have already started digging into the budget and we’ve already discussed the future for the next couple of years,” Eckman said.

Maria Romanick who is airport services coordinator served as interim director until now.