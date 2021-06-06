Jet skier dies, kayaker goes missing on Missouri River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after a jet ski accident on the Missouri River south of Bismarck late Saturday, hours after a kayaker went missing in the same area in an unrelated incident.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says the incidents happened near a popular recreation area called Kimball Bottoms.

The man driving the jet ski tipped over, sending him and a woman into the water. Both were wearing life vests but the man could not swim, Kirchmeier said.

Sheriff’s deputies performed life-saving measures on the man, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department received a report Saturday afternoon that the kayaker, a 41-year-old man, was missing. The search for the man continued on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News