BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Wednesday’s weather has been a shock to many people in our state as it’s not very often that you see boats on the water in December, but this is what visitors to Keelboat Park saw on December 6.

The day reported surprisingly warm weather (60 degrees), which is very unusual in December.

As such, people sought to take advantage of the rare opportunity by hiking, biking, and most notably, taking their boats out for joyrides.

Some families were even enjoying the park’s playground in T-shirts.

“It’s too nice out,” shared park attendee Olive Hanson.

“It’s too nice out, yes, too nice to not come to the park, so that’s where we are today,” added Olive’s mother JoAnne. “After school, we decided to come here. My husband told me it was going to get to 60 degrees, and so we were definitely looking forward to coming to the park — but it’s way too hot to be dressed in sweats.”

One couple on a walk along the river stated that they even observed someone riding a jet ski.