Comedian Jim Gaffigan is performing at Norsk Høstfest on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m., the official Norsk Høstfest Facebook page confirmed.

Gaffigan is coming to Høstfest as part of his new arena and theatre world tour, The Pale Tourist.

Tickets go on sale March 17, with Friends of Høstfest club members presale on March 16.