MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Jim Hill Middle School received a new addition thanks to a $10,000 donation.

Jim Hill in Minot showed off its reset room, which helps students in special education rest their mind and their bodies.

Special education teacher Dayna Estenson, along with other teachers are trying to make this room accessible to the whole school, as they have seen improvements in their own students.

“For me personally, it’s kind of been a passion project because I work with students with emotional and behavioral disabilities and this room is really been integral in helping them be more successful academically in the classroom,” said Estenson.

With summer fast approaching, parents can recreate this with their child at home by simply going on a bike ride or even vacuuming.

These activities can stimulate the same sensory systems, which helps the kids relax and rest.