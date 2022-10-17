MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Jim Hill Middle School has a brand-new fitness center.

The school was one of three North Dakota schools to receive a $100-thousand-dollar state-of-the-art “DON’T QUIT!” fitness center.

The “DON’T QUIT!” fitness campaign by the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils helps students get in shape.

Governor Doug Burgum even declared October as “DON’T QUIT!” fitness month.

The fitness center has cardio, strength training, and more for the students.

“When you can instill great habits, like exercise into young kids, it’s great. We only put fitness centers in elementary and middle schools, because kids are still in that Gumby-ish stage, where they’re like little sponges. And it’s great to see, because they’ll bring the enthusiasm and excitement home to moms and dad, grandmas and grandpas, and aunts and uncles,” said Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, the Chairman for the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.

The other winning schools were Rolla School, which also had a ribbon cutting on Monday, and Solen School, which has a ribbon cutting on Tuesday.