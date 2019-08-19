Jim Hill teacher named ‘Teacher of the Year’

A seventh grade teacher is already starting off the new school year with an award for her efforts in the classroom.

Kristi Reinke was announced as the teacher of the year. She teaches World Geography at Jim Hill Middle School. She’s been teaching for 14 years and was surprised when she found out she had won.

“I just show up every day and I try to have a good relationship with my students and I try to make them love school and I want them to know that I care,” said Kristi Reinke. “So no, I don’t think I did anything that hundreds of other Minot Public School teachers don’t do in their classroom.”

Her goal for the new year is similar to Delaney Huss’s–build a relationship with each student.